Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.45. 1,692,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,950,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $212.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.