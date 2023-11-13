Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $7.26 on Monday, reaching $203.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,977. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $168.52 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

