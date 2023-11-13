Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 568,728 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 926.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 161,282 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,652,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $1,824,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

SPXU stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,391,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,264,721. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $17.83.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.