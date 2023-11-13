Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.54. The company had a trading volume of 39,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,057. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

