Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.83. 857,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,191,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

