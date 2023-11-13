Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $9.60 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 248,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 1.4% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000.

FAUG stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.36. 89,409 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

