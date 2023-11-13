Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 44,959 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,399,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 86.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.55. 1,049,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,289,075. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $161.28 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

