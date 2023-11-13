Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 34,053 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDV. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $27,114,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after buying an additional 217,542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 520.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after buying an additional 194,240 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,071,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 269.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after buying an additional 158,548 shares during the last quarter.

EDV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 99,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,301. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $95.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.58.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

