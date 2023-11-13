Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 1.38% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $561,000.

Shares of DEED traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.71. 119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

