Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2023

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEDFree Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 1.38% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $561,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DEED traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.71. 119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.