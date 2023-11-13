Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.25. 3,199,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,356,076. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

