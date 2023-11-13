Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,558 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 3,430.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 35.7% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,966. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

The ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (EPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides a daily leveraged inverse (-2x) exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of European developed markets equities. EPV was launched on Jun 18, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

