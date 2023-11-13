Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 3,534 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 115,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,659. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

