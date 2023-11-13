Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Laurentian raised Altius Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.94.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$19.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$901.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.74 and a 1-year high of C$23.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

