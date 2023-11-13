Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) is DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Amdocs comprises approximately 2.5% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Amdocs worth $20,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 215,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 65,405 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Amdocs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $80.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.