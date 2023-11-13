Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Get Amgen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $267.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $291.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.