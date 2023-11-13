Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

ADI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.42.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.46. 480,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,204. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

