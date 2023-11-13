Analysts Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Price Target at $11.90

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAC shares. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,057,000 after buying an additional 136,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,909,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,643,000 after acquiring an additional 224,394 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.1% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,390,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,742,000 after acquiring an additional 230,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Macerich by 193.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Macerich by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,476,000 after purchasing an additional 855,355 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAC opened at $10.33 on Monday. Macerich has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $14.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.87%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

