Analysts Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Price Target at $11.90

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.
A number of research analysts have commented on MAC shares. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Macerich Trading Up 3.8 %
NYSE:MAC opened at $10.33 on Monday. Macerich has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $14.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.18.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Macerich Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.87%.
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
See Also
