Analyzing TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) & Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Free Report) and Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TOD’S and Steven Madden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOD’S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Steven Madden $2.12 billion 1.18 $216.06 million $2.23 14.93

Steven Madden has higher revenue and earnings than TOD’S.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOD’S 1 0 1 0 2.00 Steven Madden 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current recommendations for TOD’S and Steven Madden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Steven Madden has a consensus target price of $37.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.51%. Given Steven Madden’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Steven Madden is more favorable than TOD’S.

Profitability

This table compares TOD’S and Steven Madden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOD’S N/A N/A N/A Steven Madden 8.68% 20.30% 13.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of TOD’S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Steven Madden shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Steven Madden shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Steven Madden beats TOD’S on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sant'Elpidio a Mare, Italy. TOD'S S.p.A. is a subsidiary of DI.VI. FINANZIARIA DI DIEGO DELLA VALLE & C. S.r.l.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, and Superga brands. The Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment offers handbags, apparel, small leather goods, belts, soft accessories, fashion scarves, wraps, gifting, and other accessories under the Steve Madden, Anne Klein, Betsey Johnson, Cejon, and Dolce Vita brands. The Direct-to-Consumer segment operates Steve Madden and Dolce Vita full-price retail stores, Steve Madden outlet stores, and digital e-commerce websites. The First Cost segment operates as a buying agent for footwear products under private labels for select national chains, and retailers. The Licensing segment engages in the licensing of the Steve Madden and Betsey Johnson brands for the sale of select apparel, accessory, home categories, and other non-core products. In addition, it offers its products and services through digital brand marketing, social media and influencer marketing, experiential events, in-store and online promotions, and public relations. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

