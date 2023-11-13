Andra AP fonden Acquires 33,200 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $98.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

