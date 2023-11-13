Andra AP fonden Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

REGN stock opened at $798.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $820.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $781.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97. The company has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.