Andra AP fonden Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $95.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.91. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

