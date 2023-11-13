Andra AP fonden Sells 47,800 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Craig Hallum lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Shares of ON stock opened at $67.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

