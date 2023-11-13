Andra AP fonden Sells 48,900 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $79.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

