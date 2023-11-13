Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

