Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.64. 610,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $98.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

