Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) Insider Buys £28,250 in Stock

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £28,250 ($34,872.24).
Arix Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of ARIX stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.39) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 73.10 and a quick ratio of 117.67. Arix Bioscience plc has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 132 ($1.63). The firm has a market cap of £146.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,027.27 and a beta of 1.08.
Arix Bioscience Company Profile
