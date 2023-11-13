Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $255.46 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Ark has a total market cap of $255.46 million and approximately $206.25 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00003916 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002503 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001992 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002129 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003069 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,884,296 coins and its circulating supply is 176,885,080 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

