Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $376,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,761,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $11,510,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.05. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $147.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

