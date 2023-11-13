Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Insider Purchases £50,400 in Stock

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Sternglass Noble purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £50,400 ($62,214.54).

Asia Dragon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:DGN opened at GBX 337 ($4.16) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 347.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 364.15. The company has a market cap of £380.03 million, a PE ratio of -748.89 and a beta of 0.51. Asia Dragon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 327 ($4.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457 ($5.64).

Asia Dragon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a GBX 6.60 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Asia Dragon’s previous dividend of $6.50. Asia Dragon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,555.56%.

Asia Dragon Company Profile

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

