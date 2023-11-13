AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $4.31 on Monday. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $10.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 101.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 623,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 448.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

