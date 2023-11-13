AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $4.31 on Monday. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $10.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Lyft, Grab or Uber? Which stock should you ride with?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Roblox proves that tricks aren’t just for kids
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Does Logitech earnings signal the end of tech normalization?
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.