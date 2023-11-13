Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $111.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.93. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

