ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATS. Scotiabank dropped their target price on ATS from C$70.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
About ATS
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
