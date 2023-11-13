Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$12.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$9.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$396.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.03. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$9.71 and a 12-month high of C$13.13.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

