Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 32.4% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.26 or 0.00046804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.13 billion and approximately $883.05 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00027422 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002883 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,803,808 coins and its circulating supply is 355,427,628 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

