Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

AVUV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,470. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $84.81.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

