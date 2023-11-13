Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Insider Buys A$464,000.00 in Stock

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI – Get Free Report) insider Ben Laurance purchased 11,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$464,000.00 ($301,298.70).
Axiom Properties Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 4.57.
About Axiom Properties
