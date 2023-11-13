Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,804 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 116.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $2.40 on Monday, hitting $120.32. 161,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,479. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.