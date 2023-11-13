Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 199.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,077,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 24,298 shares of company stock worth $1,835,156 over the last three months. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.8 %

IMKTA traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

