Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 403 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Encore Wire accounts for about 1.6% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of WIRE stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.75. 20,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.44. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.26. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $206.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

