Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,643,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $104.67. 2,263,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,746. The firm has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.