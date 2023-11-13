Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.61. The company had a trading volume of 425,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.