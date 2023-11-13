Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 225.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 608.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 120,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,716. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

