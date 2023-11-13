Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

