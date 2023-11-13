Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 168.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,273. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

