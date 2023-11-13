Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 1.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 454.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 168,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.