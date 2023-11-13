Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,141. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.93 and a 12-month high of $162.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.16 and a 200-day moving average of $153.80.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

