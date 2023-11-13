Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth $752,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $120.06. The company had a trading volume of 130,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $74.90 and a 1 year high of $125.54.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.0001 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

