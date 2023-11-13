Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,650. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

