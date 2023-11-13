Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206,982. The firm has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

