Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 4,860 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,485.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 72,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,985. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.